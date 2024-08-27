Britain's Harbour Energy said on Tuesday it expects to complete the acquisition of Wintershall Dea's assets in early September, versus its previous forecast of early in the fourth quarter of the year.

Harbour's shares were up 7.2% at 301.10p in morning trade.

The largest British North Sea oil and gas producer said it has made considerable progress on satisfying the conditions for completion, including regulatory approvals in Mexico.

Harbour develops and produces oil and gas reserves on the United Kingdom and Norwegian continental shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam and Mexico.

"This is a positive step forward and should now lead to improved revenues for FY24," said Panmure Liberum analyst Ashley Kelty.

Harbour had in December agreed to acquire the German oil and gas company's non-Russian oil and gas assets in a $11.2 billion deal with co-owners BASF and LetterOne, which would create one of the world's biggest independent producers.

London-listed Harbour has sought to expand beyond the UK, after the government imposed a windfall tax on the sector following a spike in energy prices in 2022.

