Abu Dhabi state oil company (ADNOC) has announced its final investment decision on the Habshan carbon capture project, one of the largest integrated carbon capture projects in the MENA.

The 1.5 million tonnes per annum (mpta) carbon capture, utilisation project is part of an accelerated decarbonisation plan and will triple its installed carbon capture capacity to 2.3 mtpa, which, ADNOC said is the equivalent of removing 500,000 petrol-powered cars from the road per year.

The plant, which is south of the city of Abu Dhabi, will have the capacity to capture and permanently store 1.5 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of carbon dioxide (CO2) within geological formations deep underground, the company said.

ADNOC said it is implementing a wider carbon management programme, which also includes CO2 mineralisation and full carbon sequestration in saline aquifers.

The Habshan project is to be built by ADNOC Gas on behalf of ADNOC and will include carbon capture units at the Habshan gas processing plant, pipeline infrastructure, and a network of wells for CO2 injection. It is expected to be completed by 2026.

CO2 will be permanently stored in reservoirs deep in the sub-surface through the deployment of closed-loop CO2 capture and reinjection technology at the well site.

Saudi Arabian oil giant Aramco previously announced successful eFuel testing, which it said could save 400 million tonnes of carbon emission by 2050.

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Brinda Darasha)

imogen.lillywhite@lseg.com