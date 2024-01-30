ADNOC Gas plc, a subsidiary of the state energy company Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, on Tuesday announced a 10-year agreement to supply 0.5 million metric tons per annum (mmtpa) of liquified natural gas (LNG) to GAIL India Limited.

This agreement follows several international LNG sales agreements, including those with Japan Petroleum Exploration Co., Ltd. (JAPEX), TotalEnergies Gas and Power, Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL), and PetroChina International (PCI).

In 2023, ADNOC Gas signed several LNG agreements valued between $9.4 billion and $12 billion.

Ahmed Mohamed Alebri, CEO of ADNOC Gas, said: "India continues to be a key market for ADNOC Gas, and this latest supply agreement underscores our ongoing dedication to fostering long-term partnerships that promote responsible energy consumption.”

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com