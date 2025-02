Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) confirmed on Saturday negotiations with Austria's OMV to set up a new global polyolefins group.

It said in a statement negotiations to merge their Borouge and Borealis companies were going in a "constructive and positive manner".

The proposed merger would create a global polyolefin group, which would combine Canada's Nova Chemicals, Borealis and Borouge.

