DUBAI - The UAE National Committee on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), in cooperation with the United Nations Human Settlements Programme, and the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure ), organised a series of meetings and workshops.

These workshops aimed at building the capabilities of national agencies and technical expertise on the reporting of the sustainable development goals, and evaluating progress on the global agenda 2030 based on the UAE SDGs National Data Plan.

The series of workshops came as part of the efforts of the General Secretariat of the National Committee on SDGs to enhance work with the international custodian agencies responsible for indicators of the SDGs, in cooperation with members of the National Committee and local authorities, to calculate indicators of SDGs, and to work to find solutions to challenges related to data and calculation methodologies.

The workshops highlighted the importance of building technical capabilities and competencies to collect and update data on the platforms of international organisations responsible for the SDGs, to ensure their reflection clearly and accurately in future reports, through conducting technical meetings between experts from custodian international agencies and representatives of relevant UAE government agencies to discuss indicators and methodologies for calculating data.

Abdullah Nasser Lootah, Chairman of the National Committee on Sustainable Development Goals, confirmed that promoting a culture of sustainability awareness and building capacities to form government task forces capable of contributing to the UAE's progress in achieving sustainable development goals is a top priority for the committee's work during the current period. It is also a crucial focus to keep pace with the rapid changes and requirements the world faces in its journey to achieve the 2030 Global Development Agenda.

Sheikh Nasser Al Qasemi, Assistant Undersecretary for Regulation of Infrastructure and Transport Sector at MoEI, highlighted that the workshop comes in line with the UAE’s commitment to implementing the SDGs.

He said, “Achieving SDG11 is a joint responsibility that requires a clear approach and active involvement of all stakeholders to overcome the challenges faced by cities. We can achieve this goal by setting the proper governance framework and harnessing the capabilities of the government, the business sector, and civil society.”

He added, “We believe that international cooperation is key to achieving the SDGs. We value our partnership with UN-Habitat that will go a long way in supporting our efforts to achieve SDG11.”

Dr. Fernanda Lonardoni, Head of UN-Habitat Country Programme, said, "At UN-Habitat, we are proud to collaborate with the UAE in our shared mission to build a more productive, sustainable, and responsible future. Sustainable cities are crucial for achieving the overall targets of the SDGs.

The SDG 11 Workshop Series provides an invaluable opportunity for the UAE to align with global standards and methodologies. By utilizing data, national leaders can more effectively identify urban policy and infrastructure gaps and develop clear pathways to achieve the SDGs in cities and communities."

The National Committee on SDGs, in partnership with the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and in collaboration with the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat), organised a workshop to build capacity for reporting on the indicators of Goal 11 of the SDGs, which is concerned with "making cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient, and sustainable."

The workshop was attended by senior officials from the ministry and representatives from UN-Habitat. Representatives from organisations dedicated to achieving the SDGs also participated, including the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi, Dubai Municipality, Sharjah Department of Town Planning and Survey, Ajman Municipality and Planning Department, Umm Al Quwain Municipality, Ras Al Khaimah Municipality, Fujairah Municipality, and statistical and transport departments across the UAE.