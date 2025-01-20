UAE: The UAE led the regional solar energy sector, the Middle East Solar Industry Association (MESIA) highlighted in the "Solar Outlook Report 2025" report.

This was backed by the country’s green initiatives, such as the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, which targets 75% clean energy by 2050.

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi Vision 2030 aims to achieve 30% renewable energy within five years.

Launched during the World Future Energy Summit 2025 in Abu Dhabi, the report outlined the rapid growth of solar energy in the MENA region and the UAE’s key role in this transformation.

Solar energy's share in the regional energy mix increased, with solar capacity in the MENA rising by 3% in 2023 to 32 gigawatts (GW), and it is projected to exceed the 180 GW peak by 2030.

Morocco, Egypt, and Tunisia are expanding their solar capacities to meet local needs and contribute to global clean energy goals.

Fazle Moyeen Quazi, MESIA President, indicated that next-generation technologies enhance solar project efficiency and resilience, addressing issues like intermittency and grid stability.

