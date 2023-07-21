UAE - Al Masaood Group, one of Abu Dhabi’s leading business conglomerates, announced the launch of its inaugural Sustainability Report. This comprehensive document underscores the Group's unwavering commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs) and the UAE's ambitious climate objectives.

The report, titled ‘Charting a Path to Sustainability Leadership’, provides a detailed account of Al Masaood Group's sustainability journey, outlining the strategic initiatives undertaken across its various divisions to drive sustainable development and contribute to a greener future.

The report also highlights the group's future aspirations in line with the UAE’s climate change mitigation commitments, such as the UAE's Net Zero 2050 strategy and Abu Dhabi Environment Vision 2030, as well as UNSDGs.

"Al Masaood Group has always been at the forefront of sustainable practices, and the launch of our first Sustainability Report is a testament to our commitment to driving green change," said Masaood Ahmed Al Masaood, chairman of Al Masaood Group.

"We are proud to align our strategies with the ambitions of the UAE and its wise leadership and with the UNSDGs, and as one of the most diversified conglomerates in the capital, we are in the unique position to drive positive change across multiple business and industry verticals to supporting the UAE’s transition to a low-carbon economy."

The report showcases Al Masaood Group's efforts in various areas of sustainability, including energy efficiency, waste management, water conservation, and community engagement. It also highlights the Group's commitment to fostering an ecosystem of innovation and knowledge sharing, which is crucial for achieving sustainability goals. In addition, Al Masaood Group has integrated UNSDGs into its business strategy and operations, focusing on areas where it can make the most significant impact. The focus is on seven United Nations Sustainable Development Goals that are relevant across all the Group’s business verticals with primary focus on mental well-being, community empowerment, and environmental sustainability.

"We have implemented tangible and measurable sustainability initiatives throughout our operations," said Meiraj Hussain, group head of Corporate Support at Al Masaood Group.

"Our commitment to sustainability is evident in our reduced energy consumption, improved waste management practices, and groundbreaking projects such as the development of the country's first solar-powered EV charging stations. Each step we take represents a concrete effort to address climate change and make a positive impact on the environment."

Al Masaood Group's Sustainability Report is a significant milestone in its sustainability journey. It not only reflects the Group's achievements to date but also sets the direction for its future sustainability efforts.

"We invite the business community and the general public to delve deeper and explore our Sustainability Report,” added Hussain.

"As we acknowledge the imperative of collective action in addressing climate change, we firmly believe in the power of collaboration to drive a more sustainable future. Our Sustainability Report serves as a comprehensive overview of our commitments, while also serving as a compelling call to immediate action. With the unfortunate reality of the world as of recent experiencing record-breaking heat, time is of the essence, and we must act swiftly."

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).