Two people have been killed in an accident at Saudi Chemical Company Limited’s Atshana factory, situated in the north of Riyadh.

Parent company Saudi Chemical Company Holding said in a statement to Saudi Stock Exchange Tadawul that four people had also been injured in the incident, which took place in the early hours of Tuesday.

The accident caused SAR 10 million ($2.67 million) worth of damage, the statement said.

Reuters reported that the accident occurred in a reactor in the production line of the factory, which is on unpopulated land bordering nature reserves north of the city.

(Reporting by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Seban Scaria)

