UAE - Toyota is highlighting its groundbreaking environment-friendly mobility solutions this week during Adipec 2022 in Abu Dhabi, with the hydrogen-powered Toyota Mirai on display throughout the four-day event.

The cutting-edge Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV) offers a 100% electric driving experience with best-in-class efficiency and zero emissions, underlining Toyota’s commitment to achieving carbon neutrality and creating sustainable mobility for all.

Toyota’s participation comes as part of its drive to lead the way to a decarbonised future for the mobility sector. The company has a long and distinguished history as a pioneer of environment-friendly mobility solutions, and successfully launched the world’s first mass-produced Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), the Prius, in 1997.

Mobility solutions

Toyota continues to pursue a wide range of sustainable mobility solutions including HEVs, Plug-in ‎‎Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs), Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs), and Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEVs) to offer a full lineup of sustainable and practical mobility solutions that meet the diverse needs of users across the globe.

Kei Fujita, Chief Representative, Middle East and Central Asia Representative ‎Office, Toyota Motor Corporation, commented: “Our hydrogen FCEV produces zero emissions with only water as a by-product, and is one of the many promising technologies we have developed in our pursuit of carbon neutrality. We remain committed to providing various technology options that are both sustainable and practical as we continue on our journey toward Creating Mobility for All and Producing Happiness for All.”

Powered entirely by hydrogen, the Toyota Mirai goes beyond zero emissions with its special air purification system, which captures PM2.5 and eliminates harmful chemical substances to ‘clean the air’ as it drives.

Class-leading range

The flagship sedan delivers a class-leading cruising range of 650 km and can be refuelled in under five minutes, ensuring drivers enjoy the same levels of performance, convenience, and driving pleasure associated with a traditionally powered vehicle.

In 2021, the Toyota Mirai set a new world record for the longest distance travelled by a hydrogen FCEV without refueling. The class-leading vehicle achieved an unprecedented 1,360 km on a single, five-minute complete fill of hydrogen during a roundtrip tour of Southern California to claim the Guinness World Records title and set a new distance milestone for zero-emission vehicles.

The versatility of Toyota’s fuel cell technology, which the company developed in the early 1990s, has enabled a wide range of applications including in trucks, buses, boats, and stationary generators. Research and development are also in progress to utilise the system for trains, as well as a moon rover called ‘Lunar Cruiser’ as part of a joint project with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) announced in 2019.

The Toyota Mirai is on display at Japan Pavilion as part of Adipec 2022 at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre from October 31 to November 3.

