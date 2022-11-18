Technip Energies and Baker Hughes, two of the leading energy technology companies, have announced a MoU that sets the groundwork for their cooperation on the joint development of a new above 1 and up to 2 million tons per annum (MTPA) range liquefied natural gas (LNG) modularized solution for the onshore market.

Technip Energies and Baker Hughes are recognized industry leaders in the LNG space.

The agreement builds on their long-standing collaboration and proven track record of executing LNG projects, recognizing the important growth in mid-size LNG as demand increases for modular LNG projects capable of generating more gas capacity.

With the ambition to reduce time- to-market for LNG to meet today’s energy demand, this joint development aims at providing an additional offering to the two companies’ respective proprietary LNG modularized solutions: Baker Hughes’ 1 MTPA range LNG Mid-scale Modular Solution (MMS), with a production capacity of 0.8 to 1 MTPA, and Technip Energies’ “SnapLNG” with a production capacity of 2 to 3 MTPA.

Technip Energies CEO Arnaud Pieton said: "Cooperating in advancing technology in LNG with our long-term partner Baker Hughes is an important step for the energy industry and for our clients. The combination of our expertise, modular approach and references will enable shorter delivery times and better affordability."

"Importantly, it reflects Technip Energies’ commitment to deliver low-emission liquefaction solutions through electrification and the elimination of fugitive emissions to accelerate the energy transition," he stated.

Baker Hughes Chairman and CEO Lorenzo Simonelli said this agreement was a milestone in its relationship with Technip Energies, and mutually beneficial to both companies.

"It leverages our respective technology expertise and proven track record in the LNG space while maximizing benefits for our customers. LNG will continue to play a key role to solve the energy trilemma, and the ability to accelerate time-to-production through modularized solutions can be a differentiator," he added.

Technip Energies’ portfolio already includes SnapLNG, a modularized compact and fully electrified solution for the 2 to 3 MTPA, which provides greater certainty around both costs and schedule.

It covers the liquefaction as well as the necessary pre-treatment and utilities units. SnapLNGTM highlights Technip Energies’ experience of more than a decade in successfully designing and delivering LNG modular projects and is particularly suited for low-to-zero carbon footprint LNG developments.

Baker Hughes has provided plug-and-play modular solutions for LNG for over 10 years, catering to different-sized projects, said Simonelli.

Its 1 MTPA range LNG Mid-scale Modular Solution (MMS) provides a flexible, standardized, and scalable solution for lowering the carbon footprint of the liquefaction process and faster time to LNG, he added.

