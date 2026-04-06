An oil tanker loaded with Iraqi crude was seen passing through the Strait ‌of Hormuz close to the Iranian coast a day after Iran said Iraq was exempt from any restrictions to transit the vital sea route, data ⁠from LSEG and Kpler showed.

The Ocean Thunder loaded about 1 million barrels of Basrah Heavy crude on March 2 and is expected to discharge its cargo in Pengerang, Malaysia, in mid-April, Kpler data showed, reported Reuters.

Iran initially closed the ‌Strait, ⁠a corridor that carries about a fifth of global oil and LNG flows, after US and Israeli airstrikes on Iran ⁠in late February triggered a widening conflict.

It later said it would allow passage for vessels ⁠without US or Israeli connections, and in recent days three Omani-operated ⁠tankers, a French-owned container ship and a Japanese-owned gas carrier have crossed the strait.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

