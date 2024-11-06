ABU DHABI - Tadweer Group and EMSTEEL Group have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to explore the use of alternative fuels and raw materials in creating green building materials.

The agreement focuses on harnessing Tadweer Group's production of Refuse Derived Fuels (RDF) and Construction and Demolition Waste (CDW) in EMSTEEL Group’s plants, including their Al Ain Cement Plant and Emirates Block Factory.

Ali Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and CEO of Tadweer Group, commented, “By working with forward-thinking organisations, we are implementing sustainable practices that are reshaping the construction and manufacturing landscape in the UAE. These efforts bring us closer to achieving our goal of diverting 80% of Abu Dhabi’s waste from landfills, setting a new benchmark for environmental stewardship.”

Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi, Group CEO of EMSTEEL Group, commented, “This partnership allows us to reaffirm our leadership in reshaping the core of construction and manufacturing with sustainable principles, contributing not only to the UAE Net Zero 2050 Strategy, but to decarbonising the industrial sector at scale."

The partnership aims to promote sustainable building practices by reducing waste sent to landfills, lowering CO2 emissions, and advancing the manufacture of green building materials. The MoU also includes feasibility studies, and further opportunities for knowledge exchange.