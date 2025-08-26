The Saudi Water Partnership Company has announced that it has achieved a major construction milestone at its Al-Rayes-Rabigh Independent Water Pipeline Project site by clocking more than two million safe work hours.

A first-of-its-kind project being developed in partnership with the private sector, Al-Rayes-Rabigh IWP will boast an operational capacity of 500,000 cu m per day. The project is set for commercial operations in Q2 2026.

A consortium comprising Spanish group Cobra and Saudi utility major Al Khareef Water and Energy Technology Company is implementing the project under a 35-year concession, said SWPC in a statement.

A strategic project for the region, the 150-km Al-Rayes-Rabigh IWP is being set up at a total investment of SAR2.4 billion ($640 million). It will be operated through the private sector under a build-own-operate system.

The project will supply the regions of Makkah and Madinah with drinking water, achieving high levels of continuous supply of drinking water, in addition to improving the efficiency of water transportation in the two regions, it added.

During the visit, the team reviewed the progress of construction work and the project's progress.

"The project has achieved more than two million safe work hours," said SWPC Chief Executive Khaled Al Qureshi, after an inspection visit to the project site.

"With work in full swing, the project is on track for commercial operations by the end of the second quarter of 2026," he added.

