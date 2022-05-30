Sustainability Forum Middle East will bring together a diverse group of leaders from the public and private sector alongside international experts to discuss what the net-zero transition is and what this means for businesses.

The forum will also consider how the region must act swiftly to decarbonise its operations and assets, a task requiring new approaches, practical and systemic changes, new technologies and capital.

The first edition of the forum will be launched in Bahrain in November 2022 focusing on “Business Transition to Net-Zero – the Path Towards a Successful Low-Carbon Future”.

Timely event

The timely event will come just after this year’s annual United Nations climate change meeting, the Conference of the Parties (COP27), taking place in Egypt in November 2022. This will be followed in November 2023 by COP28 in the UAE, marking the first time this important international climate gathering is taking place for two consecutive years in the Mena region, a release said.

The event aims to promote and accelerate action to meet net-zero commitments across the GCC and broader Mena region by providing a platform for dialogue and to share experience on the net-zero journeys of economies and businesses underway around the world.

Commenting, Zahraa Taher, Managing Director at FinMark Communications and Head of the forum’s Organising Committee, said: “To help meet our national and international net-zero objectives every business must play its part irrespective of size or industry. While many larger companies have already begun the complex process of transitioning, there are so many others, including many SMEs, that have yet to fully understand and plan for the necessary changes required to decarbonise in order to create more effective, efficient and profitable businesses that are future-proof. It is certainly a great challenge but one that we must all collectively work to meet.

“The forum will help businesses understand not only what the transition means but provide the opportunity to share knowledge, gain insights and develop practical tools for starting their net-zero journey.”

