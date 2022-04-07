RIYADH — The usage of clean and renewable energy sources in Saudi households recorded a remarkable increase, according to the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT).



GASTAT issued on its official website a statistical bulletin about the increased usage of clean and renewable energy sources in Saudi houses in 2021.



It clarified that 100% of the Saudi population benefits from electricity services.



It said 99.33% of houses are connected to the public electricity network, while 0.55 percent of the houses are connected to private networks. The ratio of houses that use private generators as a source of electricity stands at 0.11%.



GASTAT's data shows that 2.02% of houses in the Kingdom use solar energy, with the usage distributed over all regions of the country.



The rate of families that use energy-saving devices in their homes reached 63.94%, while the rate of families willing to spend money to use electricity rationalization devices reached about 57.55%.



According to GASTAT data, 52.42% of families in Saudi Arabia want to use solar energy in their homes, while the percentage of housing units that have thermal insulation reached 35.25%.



The data showed that fuel consumption in houses in all regions of the Kingdom recorded an increase in 2021 compared to previous years. At 98.62%, butane gas accounted for the highest percentage of the total household fuel consumption in 2021.



In terms of cooking fuel, 81.93% of the households use gas as the primary fuel, while 17.14% use electricity as the main fuel for cooking, and only 0.26% of the households use firewood as the main fuel for cooking. About 0.67% of the households use other sources of fuel for cooking.



The data showed that the use of diesel was the lowest, with only 0.23% of the total fuel consumption for the year 2021.



GASTAT is the only official reference for statistical data and information in Saudi Arabia.

