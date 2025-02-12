Egypt’s Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib met with a delegation from Técnicas Reunidas, a Spanish company specializing in engineering and infrastructure construction for the oil, gas, and petrochemical industries, to discuss potential investments in Egypt’s energy sector.

The meeting, held during El-Khatib’s visit to Spain, focused on the company’s activities, proposed projects, and expansion plans in the Egyptian market.

El-Khatib emphasized Egypt’s abundant resources and investment opportunities in the energy sector, reaffirming the ministry’s commitment to facilitating the company’s entry and expansion in the country.

He noted that Técnicas Reunidas is particularly interested in investing in the manufacturing of boilers for the petroleum sector and has requested the allocation of a berth at one of Egypt’s ports under the free zone system for the assembly of stations used in the petroleum, petrochemical, electricity, and energy industries.

The discussions also covered the company’s investment plans in green energy, hydrogen, and green ammonia. The Técnicas Reunidas delegation highlighted the company’s expertise in designing and constructing power plants, petrochemical facilities, and natural gas processing plants.

They also underscored their focus on advancing hydrogen production technologies and biofuels, signalling a strong interest in Egypt’s growing clean energy sector.

With Egypt positioning itself as a key hub for energy and industrial development, the collaboration with Técnicas Reunidas could pave the way for significant advancements in both traditional and renewable energy industries.

