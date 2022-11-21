SirajPower, the UAE's leading distributed solar energy provider in the region, has sealed a partnership deal with master developer Nakheel that will see it deliver nine projects across the UAE.

The agreements include the one for a 3.1MWp solar rooftop for Nakheel’s The Gardens residential complex, as well as Dragon Mart 2&6, Discovery Gardens, Dubai Island, International City Pavilion, Jumeirah Park Pavilion, Discovery Gardens Pavilion, and Al Furjan Pavilion South.

SirajPower said it offers a commercial solar leasing solution for residential and retail markets, which enables large-scale entities like Nakheel to benefit from energy security and independence by paying less for their energy consumption while simultaneously producing clean energy without an upfront investment.

Since its inception in 2015 as part of the Green Coast Enterprises, SirajPower has emerged as a trusted industry leader, pioneering the innovative concept of offering comprehensive solar financing in the region, it added.

and currently holds the largest distributed solar energy portfolio of +100 MWp and has over 190 facilities under operations and maintenance.

On the Nakheel tieup, Chairman Mohammed Abdulghaffar Hussain said: "We are delighted to share this exciting announcement as the year draws to a close. These projects represent a significant milestone for SirajPower, as the company has been one of the few companies to offer fully integrated solar projects in the residential sector in the UAE market and will continue to do so with these new projects."

"It is an honour to be associated with Nakheel, one of the UAE's biggest developers, and to assist them with such a large-scale, multi-site project," remarked Hussain.

"After supporting multiple businesses within the commercial and industrial sectors to meet their ESG goals, we are excited to continue expanding our uniquely financed solar solutions to the residential and retail sectors," he stated.

Hussain pointed out that as the only locally-owned solar solutions provider in the region, with the largest portfolio of 100+MWp solar assets, SirajPower is committed to developing comprehensive and innovative solutions to support the UAE’s vision to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

"With clients across all sectors including the Lulu Group, Danube, Axiom Telecom, and Majid Al Futtaim, we have provided commercial and industrial customers with on-grid and off-grid solar energy solutions that have enabled them to meet their sustainability targets and cut carbon footprint," he added.

Omar Khoory, Chief Assets Officer at Nakheel, said: "We are pleased to be joining forces with a reputable partner like SirajPower, who holds a strong track record of delivering fully integrated, comprehensive and innovative solar solutions."

"This new partnership is an excellent step towards achieving our clean energy goals and we look forward to expanding it further in the future," he noted.

Looking ahead, Nakheel & SirajPower's partnership will continue to thrive as other projects are in the pipeline to achieve the UAE's vision of becoming carbon-negative by 2050, he added.

