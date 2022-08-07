Siemens Smart Infrastructure (SI), the frontrunner in digital buildings, has completed the acquisition of Brightly Software, a leading US-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of asset and maintenance management solutions.

The acquisition elevates SI to a leading position in the software market for buildings and built infrastructure. It adds Brightly’s well-established cloud-based capabilities across key sectors – education, public infrastructure, healthcare, and manufacturing – to Siemens’ digital and software know-how in buildings. Brightly’s addition to the Siemens portfolio accelerates the build-up of SI’s SaaS business, enabling the companies to deliver superior performance and sustainability for built infrastructure.

“We’re delighted to welcome Brightly to the Siemens family. Together with Brightly, we can take buildings to the next level of performance and strengthen Siemens’ standing in the fast-growing market of buildings and built infrastructure,” said Matthias Rebellius, Member of the Managing Board of Siemens AG and CEO of Smart Infrastructure.

“We see substantial value creation potential and growth opportunities from coupling the offerings under Siemens Xcelerator and Brightly’s well-established SaaS business and customer base.”

The signing of a binding acquisition agreement pertaining to the transaction was announced on June 27 this year. Following the announcement, Siemens launched Siemens Xcelerator, an open digital business platform, to accelerate digital transformation and value creation for customers of all sizes in industry, buildings, grids and mobility.

“Today marks an exciting milestone in Brightly’s history as we join Siemens. With digital transformation and ESG mandates on the rise, our global community is at a crossroads – one that requires intelligent software solutions to transform the performance of infrastructure assets,” said Kevin Kemmerer, Chief Executive Officer at Brightly.

“Together with Siemens, we’re well positioned to help our clients across the world build a future where efficient operations and smart assets power sustainable communities.”

It is estimated that 7 billion people will live in urban areas by 2050. This trend, coupled with the urgency of tackling climate change, highlights the need for smart and sustainable communities and infrastructure. Siemens strives to build smart communities, enabled by digitalization and intelligent systems. The company’s solutions, services, and software connect the real and digital worlds, as well as IT and OT, injecting intelligence into operations of built infrastructure.

