Cairo - BG International Limited, a wholly-owned by Shell plc, has signed an agreement with ExxonMobil Egypt (Upstream) Limited to fully acquire the Nile Delta Block 3, a northeast El-Amriya offshore concession block.

Following the transfer of ownership, Shell will manage and operate the concession block, according to a press release on Wednesday.

The agreement is subject to the government and regulatory approvals.

It is noteworthy to mention that in 2020, BG Delta Limited, owned by Shell, acquired the rights to operate the North Sidi Gaber and North El-Fanar concession areas.

