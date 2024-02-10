SHARJAH - A delegation from the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI) reviewed the best sustainable practices in the field of reducing carbon emissions, in the environmentally friendly construction sector of Sharjah Department of Public Works (SDPW), and praised its efforts to develop the construction sector in Sharjah.

Engineer Alia Al Rand, SDPW Director of the Building Projects, confirmed that with the visions and directives of H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, the Department continues its efforts to realise a leading position in the construction sector. She added that SDPW realised its goals through the implementation of projects and strategic partnerships aimed at strengthening its position on the construction and sustainable development levels, consolidating the position of the Emirate of Sharjah as a distinguished destination.

This came during an official visit of a high-level delegation from the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure. The delegation was briefed on the best practices applied in some projects carried out by the department, and the achievement of sustainability and energy conservation in its buildings.

The visit included a presentation by Engineer Fatima Al Ketbi, Head of the Studies and Planning Administration, on the results of a number of the department projects including the customs building within the Sharjah Book Authority buildings, which is energy efficient and is now a supplier of energy.

The building is built on an area of 336 square meters, generates 32 thousand kilowatts annually, consumes 28,000 kilowatts annually and uses 56 photovoltaic panels, bringing the surplus electrical energy production to 13% and thus eliminating 140,000 kilograms of CO2.

The visit also included a field tour of the project to learn about the achievements and challenges.

The two sides also talked about carbon-free buildings and building automation systems to control heating, ventilation, and air conditioning works, which lead to reduce carbon emissions and the carbon footprint, in addition to environmentally friendly and energy-saving lighting works.

Al Rand appreciated the importance of the visit to review the department’s experience and learn about its promising potential and pioneering projects in the construction sector, especially since it has made a remarkable progress, which opens the door for enhancing ways of cooperation with the department.



