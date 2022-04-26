SHARJAH- The Kalba Department of the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) implemented a number of projects that serve the touristic, development and archaeological areas during the first quarter of 2022, as electricity and water services were provided to the Clock Tower Square and Al Qalaa mosque in Kalba.

The projects included the provision of electricity services to the heritage village; temporary provision of electricity services to Sheikh Saeed’s house and the heritage area, Al Wahda Street and Kalba Clock Tower roundabout, where 148 lighting poles were installed, 7,300 metres long cables were extended, 304 searchlights and 4 lightboxes were installed.

Moza Al Zaabi, Director of the Kalba Department, explained that the implementation of projects and the delivery of services to vital projects in the touristic and archaeological areas come in the implementation of the directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to provide the best services to all areas and to complete projects according to the best specifications and according to a specific timetable.

Al Zaabi pointed out that the Electricity Department of Kalba Administration implemented a number of projects to serve all areas of the city during the first three months of 2022, including the establishment and operation of 15 distribution stations with 11/ 0.415 kV, the installation of 41 new distribution boxes for low voltage, the extension of main cable networks for low voltage with a length of 8400 m, and the delivery of services for 14 government projects and 94 other projects in various regions.

Excavation works to connect electricity services with a length of 22,700 meters were carried out. Periodic maintenance works were also carried out for a number of sub-stations in different areas of Kalba city to maintain the stability of the network and provide the best services to customers.