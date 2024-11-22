SHARJAH - The Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) has announced the initiation of several projects aimed at enhancing electricity networks in the central region during the first half of this year, with an investment of AED20,409,404.

This extensive effort includes the installation of high-voltage cables over a distance of 97.740 km and low-voltage cables spanning 5.540 km, alongside the removal of overhead lines covering 35 km.

Khalifa Mohammed Al Tunaiji, Director of the Central Region Department, emphasised that the ongoing developments in energy projects align with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, to ensure the provision of top-tier services across all areas of the Emirate of Sharjah.

He noted that the initiatives undertaken by the Authority to upgrade networks in the central region significantly enhance the sustainability of services in commercial, industrial, agricultural, residential, and governmental sectors.

Furthermore, the Authority has been diligently working on a comprehensive plan to replace overhead lines with underground cables in the central region, which will bolster network stability and improve service delivery throughout all areas.