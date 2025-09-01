Riyadh - Scientific & Medical Equipment House Company has signed a SAR 28.74 million contract with the Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Aramco) on 27 August 2025.

The contract covers restoration, repair, treatment, and insulation works for the Wasit Gas plant’s main sulfur pits, according to a bourse disclosure.

Under the 36-month deal, the works at the project are scheduled to commence in early December 2025.

The financial impact of the contract is expected to begin during the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2025.

On 8 April 2025, Scientific & Medical Equipment secured a SAR 265 million credit facility deal from Alinma Bank.

Earlier this month, Aramco entered into an $11 billion lease and leaseback agreement for its Jafurah gas processing facilities with a consortium of international investors.

