Schneider Electric, Siemens, ABB and Bosch have been picked as the top four sustainability leaders by ABI Research, a global technology intelligence firm.

“Schneider Electric integrates sustainability and energy management expertise into all its offerings, targeting carbon neutrality within its own operations by 2025, and 90% renewable energy use, 50% green material in its products, and 80% of revenue tied to its Green Premium standard by 2025.

“Siemens ranked second, leading the index in industrial digital automation and green buildings and vehicles while receiving solid scores for renewable energy use, reporting, and governance. Siemens targets carbon neutrality by 2030. ABB was a leading technology implementer for industrial automation and robotics. The group has set a target to reduce its customers’ emissions by at least 100 megatonnes by 2030, equal to the annual emissions of around 30 million combustion vehicles, with carbon neutrality by 2030. Bosch achieved carbon neutrality for Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions in 2020 and led the index in global renewable energy use,” said Kim Johnson, Sustainable Technologies Principal Analyst.

Value chain carbon emissions

There are substantial differences in the value chain carbon emissions of companies like Mitsubishi producing heavy equipment, General Electric (GE) and Honeywell manufacturing aircraft engines and aerospace equipment, Hitachi making construction machinery and transportation infrastructure, and Bosch manufacturing automotive parts and chips versus other companies with a higher percentage of digital automation solutions, software tools, and services.

Some industrial companies in the index are still evaluating the full scale of their upstream and downstream Scope 3 emissions.

“Thus, the sustainability index is not a tool to directly compare the carbon footprints of the products and offerings of the conglomerate companies. Rather, the research intends to discern several ambitious corporate sustainability programs and best practices to understand better what industrial sector leaders are doing to achieve their climate goals and reduce their environmental impact,” Johnson concludes.

Sustainability positioning

The assessment establishes the sustainability positioning of each profiled company—leaders, mainstream, and followers— and provides strategic recommendations for improvement.

Sustainability Leaders: Schneider Electric, Siemens, ABB, and Bosch

Sustainability Mainstream: Hitachi, General Electric, Honeywell, and LG.

Sustainability Followers: Mitsubishi Corporation and Rockwell Automation.

These findings are from ABI Research’s Sustainability Assessment: Large Industrial Solution Providers competitive ranking report.

This report is part of the company’s Sustainable Technologies research service, which includes research, data, and ABI Insights. Competitive Ranking reports offer comprehensive analysis of implementation strategies, innovation, and market share analysis to offer unparalleled insight into a company’s performance and standing compared to its competitors.

