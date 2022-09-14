Riyadh – Gas Arabian Services Company was awarded a SAR 107.79 million contract from Advanced Polyolefins Industry Company on Tuesday, 13 September 2022.

Upon the agreement, the Saudi listed company will construct sales gas and propane pipelines, including blending and metering skids, according to a bourse filing.

Last March, Gas Arabian Services inked a deal worth SAR 75.42 million with Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu to build a gas distribution network for the Plascim area in Jubail Industrial city.

