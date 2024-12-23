Saudi Arabia's National Energy Services Company (Tarshid) has announced that one of its subsidiaries has signed a strategic agreement for detailed study with SAL Logistics Services.

The agreement is aimed at enhancing energy efficiency across SAL facilities by conducting a detailed study to implement optimal energy efficiency solutions.

It was signed under the patronage of Minister of Energy and Chairman of the National Energy Services Company (Tarshid) Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz during the Saudi Green Initiative Forum and COP16 Conference in Riyadh.

These efforts will contribute to improved operational efficiency and reduced carbon emissions, aligning with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 to achieve energy sustainability and preserve natural resources.

The agreement includes on-site surveys and a comprehensive technical study to apply energy efficiency standards in SAL facilities, it added.

On the deal, Tarshid CEO Waled Abdullah Al Ghreri said: "Our partnership with the private sector plays a pivotal role in achieving our goal of transforming all buildings in the kingdom into more sustainable and energy-efficient structures."

"Today, especially with the rollout of this year’s Saudi Green Initiative Forum, we aim to bolster the private sector’s role in energy efficiency, making SAL a national model in both the private and logistics sectors, as this partnership supports our shared vision of a sustainable economy with reduced carbon emissions,." he added.

Additionally, SAL Chief Shared Services Officer Engineer Abdulazeez Al Sharif said: "This collaboration with Tarshid represents a strategic step in our journey toward sustainability. Through this agreement, we aspire to set a pioneering example in energy efficiency within the logistics sector, in line with the environmental goals of Vision 2030."

The signing of this agreement, coinciding with the commencement of this year’s Saudi Green Initiative Forum and COP16, underscores Tarshid’s leading role in advancing energy efficiency and sustainability across both governmental and private sectors.

Since its establishment in 2017 and up to the third quarter of 2024, Tarshid said it has achieved annual energy savings of 7.3 TWh across its various projects, stated Al Sharif.

This is equivalent to preserving over 11.7 million barrels of oil equivalent and avoiding approximately 4.2 million metric tons of harmful emissions - comparable to the environmental impact of planting more than 69.4 million seedlings annually, he added.

