Riyadh: The Saudi Power Procurement Company (SPPC) has released a request for qualification (RFQ) for the sixth round of solar and wind projects under the National Renewable Energy Program (NREP), which is led and supervised by the Ministry of Energy.



According to a press release by SPPC, the combined capacity of Round 6 projects is 4500 MW. The projects are as follows:



1500 MWac Dawadmi Wind IPP, to be located in Riyadh region.

1400 MWac Najran Solar PV IPP, to be located in Najran region.

600 MWac Samtah Solar PV IPP, to be located in Jazan region.

600 MWac Darb Solar PV IPP, to be located in Jazan region.

400 MWac Sufun Solar PV IPP, to be located in Hail region.



These projects are part of NREP, which aims to achieve the optimal energy mix and supply 50% of its electricity from renewable energy by 2030.



SPPC is responsible for the predevelopment, tendering, and subsequently offtaking the energy from the projects. To date, SPPC has awarded over 19 GW of renewable energy capacity under NREP.



For more information about NREP, please visit https://powersaudiarabia.com.sa.