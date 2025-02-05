Saudi Water Partnership Company (SWPC) has announced that work is moving at a steady pace on the Shuaiba 3 Desalination Plant being set up at an investment of SAR3.07 billion ($821 million) in the kingdom.

Doosan Enerbility, a leading South Korean expert in the power and water industry, is the main contractor for the project. On completion, Shuaiba 3 will produce 600,000 cu m of water per day.

Recently, it celebrated a major safety milestone at the Shuaiba 3 Desalination Plant project site clocking 10 million safe working hours without injuries.

SWPC Chief Executive Officer Khaled Al Qureshi too joined the celebrations and honoured the workers and contributors to the project for the key achievement.

He also participated in the celebration of the start of production of potable water.

Located in the Shuaibah region of Saudi Arabia, it is one of the most anticipated projects in Saudi Arabia which is under construction. It involves building a reverse osmosis (RO) seawater desalination plant about 110 km south of Jeddah City.

A major provider of energy solutions for thermal power, nuclear power and renewable energy, Doosan Enerbility had in 2022 signed a contract with Shuaibah Three Water Desalination Company, a special purpose company established by Acwa Power, for the construction of the plant.

The project has Saudi PIF company WHEC (Water and Electricity Holding company) as Acwa's partner.

According to SWPC, the development will be undertaken in partnership with the private sector (PPP) under the BOOT (Build, Own, Operate, and Transfer) model.

The SWRO plant will be implemented through 25-year agreement from the dates of commercial operation set for 2025. Following that, SWPC is set to take over the project.

