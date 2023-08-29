Jeddah: Today, King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC) signed a strategic partnership agreement with Skytower aiming to develop a Zero Carbon Industrial Park within the city.



The KAEC clarified that this partnership seeks to harness the expertise and resources of both parties to develop and enhance sustainability in the Kingdom in line with Saudi green initiatives.



It also indicated that such collaboration will attract numerous investments and provide an opportunity to explore the investment prospects present within the city.