Jazan City for Primary and Downstream Industries (JCPDI) has announced that it has exported over 11,000 tonne of pig iron through its port to Italy.

Pig iron is one of the quality products produced in the factory of the Advanced Smelting Industries Company in JCPDI, which uses state-of-the-art technologies to operate smelting furnaces that are the largest of their kind in the world.

This week, JCPDI also imported 30,000 tonnes of ilmenite from the Republic of Mozambique, reported SPA.

JCPDI's port is a crucial logistical center for trade exchange in the Kingdom, with advanced capabilities and technology in logistical transport services.

Its geographical location on the Red Sea and proximity to the Bab Al Mandab Strait and the countries of the Horn of Africa make it an ideal station for many opportunities in the fields of maritime transport, freight, and export business,

