U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright said on Friday that the United States could step up pressure on Iran and stop its oil exports as part of a plan to pressure Tehran over its nuclear programme.

Wright, speaking to Reuters during a visit to Abu Dhabi, said he thought the Gulf allies of the United States are extremely concerned about a nuclear-powered Iran and share the U.S. resolve that this is an outcome that is in no one's best interest.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba in Abu Dhabi; writing by Alex Lawler in London, editing by David Evans)