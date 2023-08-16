Riyadh: Ceer, the first electric vehicle (EV) brand in Saudi Arabia, has announced a partnership with Siemens Digital Industries Software.

This collaboration entails Siemens providing Ceer with its specialized Xcelerator software to support the engineering operations involved in the design of EVs.



The CEO of Ceer, James DeLuca, highlighted the automotive industry's reliance on digital solutions and software. He emphasized Ceer's commitment to partnering with the right technological firm and implementing suitable digital solutions throughout every stage of vehicle design, manufacturing, sales, and service.



As the first Saudi brand to manufacture EVs within the Kingdom, Ceer is a joint venture between the Public Investment Fund and Foxconn.

The brand was launched in November 2022 with the goal of advancing the EV industry in alignment with Saudi Arabia's objectives of economic diversification, carbon emission reduction, environmental preservation, and promotion of sustainable development.