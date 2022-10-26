Saudi Water Partnership Company (SWPC) has announced that steady progress is being made on the Buraidah 2 sewage treatment project located near the city of Buraydah (in the Qassim region) in north-central Saudi Arabia, and is due for completion by 2024.

It is being implemented on a BOOT (Build, Own, Operate and Transfer) model at a total cost of SR845 million ($225 million) and once operational it will boast a 150,000 cu m/day capacity.

SWPC had awarded the Buraidah 2 contract to a consortium led by Spanish infrastructure major Acciona with Saudi partners Tawzea and Tamasuk.

"The Buraidah 2 project is going as per plan and with the work in full swing, SWPC expects the plant to launch its commercial operations as per schedule in the second quarter of 2024," said its CEO Engineer Khaled Al Qureshi.

He was speaking after the inspection tour of the Buraidah 2 project site along with other senior officials.

As per the deal, Acciona consortium will develop, design, finance, construct and operate the sewage facility for 25 years and will also build 34 km of recycled water collectors for the plant, located approximately 400 km from Riyadh, he added.

