Saudi state oil company Aramco has signed procurement agreements worth $6 billion with local vendors, widening its domestic supply base.

"The 40 new agreements signed today are expected to contribute to the domestic value chain, and further enhance the ecosystem that Aramco is helping to build", it said in a statement.

The agreements span the supply of a range of products comprising strategic commodities, such as instrumentation, and electrical and drilling equipment.

