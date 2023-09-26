VIENNA — In a significant step in nuclear expertise and collaboration, Saudi Arabia has entered into an agreement to provide the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) with junior professional officers.



Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman, chairman of the Board of Directors of King Abdullah City for Atomic and Renewable Energy (KACARE), signed the Junior Professionals Program Agreement with Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).



The signing ceremony took place during the 67th Regular Session of the IAEA General Conference in Vienna.



This agreement aims to train and develop young national talents in various technical fields related to the IAEA, enabling them to gain expertise in areas that support the UN agency and address international issues discussed within its purview.



Grossi stated: “As Saudi Arabia advances its civilian nuclear energy plans, its relationship with the IAEA will become even more intensive and closer. We stand ready to support, ensuring safe and efficient energy for the country.”

