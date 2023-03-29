PHOTO
Saudi Arabia is first globally in renewable energy growth within two years of SGI launch
The SGI has also resulted in the launch of 17 renewable energy projects with a capacity of 13.76 gigawatts to save about 23.1mln tons of CO2 equivalent annually
March 29, 2023
PHOTO
