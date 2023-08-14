JEDDAH — The total number of the electric vehicles (EV) that Saudi Arabia has imported reached 71,209 so far.



Al-Eqtisadiah stated that the imported cars, according to the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA), included electric and the hybrid vehicles.



Since the start of 2023, Saudi Arabia has imported 711 EV so far, while it has imported 13,958 EV in 2022.



Eight countries have acquired a large share of Saudi Arabia's import of the electric vehicles since the start of the current year.



The US has come in top with 465 EV, followed by Germany with 97 EV, then Japan with 81, then China with 49 EV.



Eight electric vehicles were imported from Czech Republic, 6 from Italy, 3 from South Korea, and 2 from Spain.



In 2022, 10 countries acquired the largest share of Saudi Arabia's import of electronic vehicles.



Japan came in the front of the list with 8,547 EV, followed by the US with 4,935 EV, then China with 154 EV, S. Korea with 126 EV, Taiwan with 110 EV, Germany with 27 EV, Italy with 21 EV, Spain with 14 EV, Thailand with 13 EV, and 4 EV from France.



There are several procedures applied to clear electric vehicles, including: obliging suppliers to issue an electronic "Saber" certificate, in addition to a certificate of conformity for electric vehicles (CCR) through the Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization (SASO) website.



It is noteworthy that the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources (MIM) has issued an industrial license to the Ceer company, the first Saudi automotive brand to produce electric vehicles in Saudi Arabia.



The company will establish an electric car manufacturing facility on an area of more than one million square meters in the in Industrial Valley (IV) in close proximity to King Abdullah Port in KAEC.



Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammad `bin Salman, who is also Chairman of the Public Investment Fund (PIF), announced in November of 2022 the launch of Ceer, the first Saudi electric vehicle brand, that will contribute to Saudi Arabia’s automotive manufacturing sector.



Ceer is a joint venture between PIF and Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. (Foxconn).

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).