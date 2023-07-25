RIYADH — Saudi Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman called on the international community to eradicate energy poverty faced by some countries. “The issue is moral and affects more than one billion people who lack the simplest means of energy,” he said. Energy poverty implies lack of access to modern energy services.



The minister made the remarks while attending a dialogue session on the sidelines of the 14th Clean Energy Ministerial meeting and 8th Mission Innovation meeting held in the Indian state of Goa.



“Saudi Arabia is one of the first countries to call on the international community to combat energy poverty around the world, specifically in 2007, when it drew attention to this problem that some countries suffer from,” he said.



On the sidelines of the meeting, the minister announced the signing of a cooperation agreement with the Clean Energy Forum (CEM) and the Innovation Mission Initiative (MI), which aims to address the challenges of global energy, economics and sustainability issues.



Prince Abdulaziz and India's Minister of Power and Renewable Energy Raj Kumar Singh co-chaired a roundtable meeting on Green and Low-Carbon Hydrogen in addition to a dialogue session on reducing emissions from all sources.



It is noteworthy that Saudi Arabia is an active member of a number of international organizations and forums concerned with climate change, such as the Net Zero Neutral Producers’ Forum; the Global Methane, Climate and Clean Air Forum; the Carbon Sequestration Leadership Forum; and the Energy Innovation Mission.



These participations confirm the Kingdom’s active role at the international level, in facing the effects of climate change, and contributing to international efforts aimed at reducing emissions, by diversifying the energy mix used in the Kingdom, and promoting the use of clean technologies for all energy sources, including renewables and hydrocarbons.

