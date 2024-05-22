Beijing: Minister of Finance and chairman of the board of directors of the National Center for Privatization (NCP) Mohammed Aljadaan, visiting Beijing in the People's Republic of China, participated today in a roundtable meeting organized by NCP in cooperation with the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China.



According to a press release from the Ministry of Finance, senior officials of Chinese companies interested in private-sector projects and public-private partnerships (PPPs) were also present.



In his opening speech, Minister Aljadaan noted the depth of the historical relationship between the two countries based on trust and continuous cooperation in various fields. He explained that NCP has since its inception awarded over 60 privatization and partnership contracts in eight targeted sectors, with a capital cost of over $10 billion, in addition to strengthening the ecosystem's work by adopting the privatization law and complementary statutory tools that contribute to accelerating the implementation of PPP projects.



At the conclusion of the meeting, Minister Aljadaan praised the role played by the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China in supporting NCP efforts to present privatization and partnership opportunities and initiatives to Chinese investors and companies.



During the meeting, participants also showcased the privatization and PPP opportunities in the infrastructure sector and how companies and investors can participate in privatization and partnership projects in several areas, most notably in construction, roads, water, and airports.