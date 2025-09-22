Ampo Poyam Valves is a key player in the Marjan Increment Programme, supplying over 4,000 highly engineered valves for Aramco in Saudi Arabia's Tanajib Gas Plant Project PK 9&11, led by Tecnicas Reunidas (EPC).

Located in the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia, the programme is part of Aramco’s long-term strategy to boost production capacity while significantly reducing the carbon intensity of crude oil—targeting as low as 10 gr CO₂eq per barrel.

With a design capacity of 2.5 BSCFD of gas and 85 MBCD of condensate from the Marjan, Safaniyah, and Zuluf fields, the project is a cornerstone in ensuring reliable energy supply while supporting decarbonization goals.

As part of this ambitious development, Ampo Poyam Valves is supplying more than 4,000 highly engineered valves, including cryogenic and non-cryogenic ball, gate, globe, and check valves, in sizes ranging from 1” to 36” and pressure classes up to 2500#.

Deliveries have been ongoing throughout 2024, with the final batches scheduled between this year and 2026.

