SAMI Advanced Electronics Company (SAMI-AEC), a leader in innovative solutions and a subsidiary of the Saudi Arabian Military Industries, said it has reached a licensing agreement with Saudi Aramco Technologies Company (SATC), a wholly owned subsidiary of Aramco, for the commercialization of Raqeeb, a proprietary smart safety solution created by Aramco.

Raqeeb combines state-of-the-art Internet of Things (IoT) technology with AI to provide safety coverage for workers in high-risk settings.

Developed using the latest Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies, the Raqeeb system connects every worker to SAMI-AEC's IoT platform through wearable technology and environmental sensors, ensuring continuous monitoring and immediate response capabilities.

It has already been deployed at numerous locations, in collaboration with Aramco, significantly reducing workplace incidents and improving operational productivity.

According to the International Labor Organization, approximately 2.78 million lives are lost yearly because of workplace incidents. With over 7,500 fatal injuries and one million non-fatal injuries occurring daily, the pressing need for increased safety measures is evident.

Alarming global statistics on workplace incidents highlight the need for innovations like Raqeeb, said experts.

SAMI-AEC Chief Executive Officer Engineer Ziad Al Musallam said: "This licensing agreement with Saudi Aramco Technologies Company is a significant milestone in our mission to create safer workplaces. Raqeeb is designed to reduce the frequency and severity of workplace incidents, aligning with modern safety standards."

"Raqeeb is poised to be a game changer and would serve as a compelling example of how technology can enhance worker productivity and improve industry safety practices," he stated.

SATC Chief Executive Officer Dr Raed H. Abudawoud said that partnering with SAMI-AEC marks a significant advancement, adding that the licensed technology will enhance team safety and operational efficiency.

Given the longstanding collaboration between the two on various projects, SAMI-AEC is the ideal choice to commercialize Raqeeb, said Abudawoud, who expressed optimism that Raqeeb will be successfully commercialized in the Kingdom and beyond.-TradeArabia News Service

