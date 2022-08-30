Saudi Arabia - Sabic SK Nexlene Company (SSNC), a joint venture between Sabic and SK Geo Centric, has announced plans to expand the capacity of its plant in the South Korean city of Ulsan to produce advanced material solutions.

The expansion, which is due to come on stream in the second quarter of 2024, targets applications in solar panels, vehicles, footwear, and flexible packaging.

Sami Al-Osaimi, Vice President of PE & Sales, Sabic, and Board Chairman for SSNC, said: “We have identified a strong trend toward customized and high-performance polyolefins, especially metallocene polyethylene materials, in several important new technology markets.”

“Many of our polymers are ideally positioned to meet the needs of our global customers for enhanced toughness, flexibility, elasticity, heat-sealing properties, and optical properties, among others. The plant capacity increase will provide the operational efficiency to boost the growth of these Nexlene-based materials and give us a significant competitive edge,” he added.

Expansion supports Sabic’s 2025 growth target to increase operational efficiency, create synergies and strengthen product offerings in its Petrochemicals business.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).