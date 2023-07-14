Riyadh: Under the patronage of the Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing, Majid bin Abdullah Al-Hogail, Riyadh will host the 13th edition of the Saudi Green Building Forum (SGBF) under the theme "Localizing Sustainable Development Goals" at the King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) during the period from 8-10 October 2023.

A number of experts, specialists and investors are expected to attend the forum.



The forum aims to boost the construction sector to become free of carbon emissions and characterized by the efficiency of energy and water, and human and environment-friendly materials based on the main elements to be discussed: energy and water, green cities, partnerships and technology.



On the forum's sidelines, an exhibition will be held in cooperation with agencies specialized in building and construction. The exhibition will highlight investment in "zero-carbon" human and environment-friendly projects.



The Saudi Green Building Forum is a non-governmental organization in consultative status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council since 2017.