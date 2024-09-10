RIYADH — The Riyadh Region Mayoralty has installed more than 60 solar-powered parking payment machines and over 180 guidance panels in two weeks since launching the trial-run phase of the Riyadh Parking project.



The initiative covers more than 2,000 public parking spaces on commercial streets and over 17,000 unpaid parking spaces in residential neighborhoods adjacent to paid public parking areas. The official launch is scheduled for next month, the Saudi Press Agency reported.



During the trial phase, the Riyadh Parking project website received over 500,000 visits, and more than 7,000 users registered on the mobile application that offers various digital payment methods and is available on iOS and Android operating systems.



The project aims to improve the quality of life in Riyadh by organizing public parking lots and developing smart, innovative solutions to reduce improper and random parking. It makes it easier for residents and visitors to find parking spaces. Parking areas in residential neighborhoods are designed to protect residents by reducing the number of vehicles that avoid paid parking lots and instead park in these neighborhoods.



The Riyadh Parking application distinguishes between residents' vehicles and others, and issues residential licenses for local vehicles to secure residents' rights to unpaid parking spaces. During the trial operation phase, the Riyadh Mayoralty has exempted parking lots from fees. The hourly parking fee system will be implemented in paid public parking spaces on commercial streets after the official launch in October.



The Riyadh Parking app will provide multiple secure payment options, including all digital methods, to smoothen the users' experience and facilitate financial transactions. Additional payment methods, such as cash payment devices and website payments, will also be available.



The project introduces a new feature granting car owners a grace period of up to 15 minutes before activating the parking duration account. This accommodates exceptional parking situations and personal circumstances that may require residents and visitors to leave immediately after parking.



The first phase covers 12 areas in the neighborhoods of Al-Wurood, Al-Rahmaniyah, Gharb AlUlya, Al-Morouj, King Fahd, and Al-Sulaymaniyah, as well as in four other areas in southern Riyadh.



The initiative aims to operate and manage parking spaces; it is bound to stimulate commercial activity in the areas adjacent to public parking facilities.

