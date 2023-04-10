Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (Sewa) has announced that the request for proposal (RFP) for the 90 MIGD Hamriyah IWP project has been issued to the eight pre-qualified bidders.

This project is in line with Sewa’s principle objectives to augment its water production capacity to meet the present and future water requirements in the northern emirate.

According to Sewa, the project is expected to be commissioned by Q3 2026.

The Sharjah utility would select the preferred bidder for the project post the evaluation of the proposals received from bidders. The deadline for submitting the bids has been set for August.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).