Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy has probed cooperation with an alliance of Gila Al-Tawakol Electric and Intro Group in the fields of renewable energy and green hydrogen, as well as future projects in the electricity and energy sector, as per a statement.

During a meeting held by Minister of Electricity Mahmoud Esmat with Sherif Abdel Fattah, Chairman of Gila and board member of Intro Group, both sides discussed proposals to cooperate on the production of electricity transmission towers and green hydrogen and ammonia.

Moreover, the meeting tackled proposals to expand solar energy projects in Sharm El-Sheikh and Benban.

There was also dialogue on collaboration in manufacturing cable connections and improving electricity distribution for investment projects through an energy management system being developed by the Gila-Intro alliance.

This system aims to reduce electricity losses and theft at low voltage, in line with an overall plan to enhance energy management.

Esmat emphasized the importance of integrating private sector expertise in implementing the country's energy strategy, which aims to increase reliance on renewable energy, reduce traditional fuel consumption, and localize modern technologies.

The minister stressed the importance of transitioning the current network to a smart grid to improve efficiency, manage high-capacity generation, and ensure minimal energy loss.

Esmat also reaffirmed the ministry's commitment to supporting the localization of the electrical equipment industry.

