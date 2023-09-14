Qatargas, a subsidiary of QatarEnergy, has changed its name to QatarEnergy LNG, the energy company said in a statement on Thursday.

The change reflects "QatarEnergy’s continued commitment to LNG as a critical source of energy for decades to come and a vital enabler of the energy transition," the statement said.

QatarEnergy LNG, the largest LNG producer in the world, operates 14 LNG trains with a total annual production capacity of 77 million tonnes, according to the company's website.

Qatar, a top LNG exporter, benefited from surging gas prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year. State-owned QatarEnergy' North Field Expansion Project is part of efforts to increase LNG production capacity from 77 million tons per annum (Mtpa) to 126 Mtpa by 2027.

