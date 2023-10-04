DOHA - QatarEnergy has been awarded a new exploration block offshore Egypt, the company said on Wednesday.

The exploration and production rights were awarded for block EGY-MED-E8 (East Port Said) to a consortium comprising QatarEnergy with 33%, ENI as operator with 34% and BP with 33%.

Egypt awarded in September four blocks in an oil and gas exploration bid round for concessions in the Mediterranean and Nile Delta to Eni, BP, QatarEnergy and Russia’s Zarubezhneft, the petroleum ministry said.

