Qatar - The 17th Annual GPCA Forum, the Gulf Petrochemicals and Chemicals Association (GPCA) flagship event will be held for the first time in Qatar in December.

The event will be held for the first time at Qatar National Convention Centre from December 5 to 7.

Held under the theme ‘Mobilising chemistry for impactful transformation’, the forum will present a special ministerial address by HE the Minister of Energy Affairs Saad Sherida al-Kaabi on December 5.

The minister’s address will be preceded by welcome remarks from Abdulrahman al-Fageeh, CEO, SABIC and chairman, GPCA.

A dedicated ‘Fire side chat’ will discuss ‘Balancing value creation with climate action’, while a CEO keynotes session with speakers Adriano Alfani, CEO, Versalis, and Karen McKee, president, Products Solution, ExxonMobil, will provide a view from the global chemical industry on the opportunities to scale up for the clean energy transition.

Dr. Mohammed Al-Mulla, managing director and CEO, Qapco and vice-chairman, GPCA, will welcome delegates on the second day.

His remarks will be followed by an executive panel with Tom Crotty, Group Director, Ineos, who will discuss industry consolidation in chemicals.

Three leadership dialogues on the second and third days of the forum will explore the highly important topics of the future of trade, innovation to take advantage of tomorrow’s growth opportunities, and cyber security in the digital era.

Other esteemed speakers at the forum include Mutlaq H. al-Morished, CEO, TASNEE, Gina Fyffe, CEO, Integra Petrochemicals, Wolfram Stichert, CEO, hte GmbH, Bob Maughon, executive vice-president (Sustainability, Technology & Innovation) and chief technology and sustainability officer, SABIC, and chairman, R&I Committee, GPCA, Ken West, president, Honeywell UOP and Jean Sentenac, CEO & chairman of the Board, Axens.

“This year, the forum will return in a spectacular format, bringing a variety of new and improved features, an extended conference program and ample exhibition opportunities. For the first, time delegates will attend the inaugural Solutions Xchange – an interactive knowledge-sharing platform, providing practical solutions and insights designed to shape the chemical industry’s future,” GPCA said Wednesday.

The GPCA symposium will return for its second edition under the theme ‘The future of procurement’ with dedicated sessions on the latest trends in procurement, innovative sourcing, enhancing the agility and resilience of supply chains, and opportunities for collaboration.

The 5th GPCA Legacy Awards ceremony ‘Al-Rowad’ will also take place on the first day of the forum to recognise one outstanding chemical industry pioneer for their contribution to the evolution of the chemical industry in the Arabian Gulf.

The 2nd edition of the GPCA Youth Forum will also take place from 5-7 December 2023 to offer a holistic networking experience for over 400 attendees.

Dr Abdulwahab al-Sadoun, secretary general, GPCA, commented: “The chemical industry in the region and globally is at the forefront of the world’s transformation towards a more sustainable, clean energy future. As such, the industry’s responsibility to innovate, collaborate and empower the youth has never been bigger if it is to meet the needs of a growing global population and a world fraught by challenges.

“I am honoured to welcome delegates to the 17th Annual GPCA Forum for the first time in Doha, Qatar, where over 2,000 industry professionals will come together to discuss and debate the future of the chemical industry and its place in the modern world. This will be another must-attend edition for anyone in the field, who would like to participate in the industry’s transformation and help build a more sustainable tomorrow.”

