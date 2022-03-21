Qatar and Germany have agreed in a ministerial-level meeting that their respective commercial entities would re-engage and progress discussions on long-term LNG supplies from Qatar to Germany.

In the meeting between Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, Qatar’s Minister of State for Energy Affairs, the President and CEO of QatarEnergy, and Robert Habeck, the Vice Chancellor and the Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action in the Federal Republic of Germany, the German side confirmed that the German Government has taken swift and concrete actions to fast-track the development of two LNG receiving terminals in Germany.

The move comes as a matter of priority to allow for the long-term import of LNG to Germany and that such scheme has the full support of the German government, a QatarEnergy statement said.

QatarEnergy has been discussing the supply of Qatari LNG to Germany for a number of years with German companies. However, until recently, such discussions did not materialize into definitive agreements due to the lack of clarity on the long-term role of gas in Germany’s energy mix and the requisite LNG import infrastructure.

